New Delhi, November 20: President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery on her right eye in the national capital on Sunday. The surgery was done at Delhi's Army Hospital (Referral & Research).

According to the President's Secretariat, the surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery of her right eye today morning (November 20, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the Hospital," read an official statement.

Earlier on October 16, the President's left eye was also successfully operated on at the Army Hospital.

