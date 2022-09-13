New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra on Tuesday said that more emphasis should be laid on bridging the digital divide between urban and rural sectors.

While talking to ANI in New Delhi, he said, "Ultimately, whatever policy we may frame, it comes down to how it is implemented on the ground, at district and village levels... We must talk about how to bridge the digital divide and have more accessibility for underprivileged people."

"Fiscal and monetary policies are interrelated. We have done a lot in agriculture, but possibly we need to pay more attention to agricultural risk... Right now, I can't say what's to be done. We'd structure our policy," he added.

He further added that there is a lot of work done in education and health. In the post-COVID world, technology is very important and how we can enable technology to help with good work in education and health.

Most important is the implementation, not only at the state level, but access to technology should be given to the district level, and village level, how can we effectively implement it, he added. (ANI)

