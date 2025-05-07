Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025 will be marked on May 9 in West Bengal. While the celebration of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is marked across other parts of the country on May 7, West Bengal celebrates the day, also known as Pochishe Boishakh as per the traditional Bengali calendar. This annual commemoration is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, and is an important observance that is specially marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people. The celebration is usually marked by sharing our favourite work by the noted Bengali polymath. As we prepare to celebrate Pochishe Boishakh 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti and its significance.

When Is Pochishe Boishakh 2025?

Pochishe Boishakh 2025 will be celebrated on May 9 across West Bengal. According to the English calendar, Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861. The annual celebration is marked in Bengal according to the Bengali calendar. He was born on the 25th day of Boishakh month, in the 1422 Bengali Era. Hence, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated as Pochishe Boishakh.

Pochishe Boishakh Significance

Pochishe Boishakh or Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is an important observance as it allows us a chance t o celebrate the noted Indian polymath whose contributions to the world of Indian literature is still widely known. The celebration of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti usually overlaps with either May 8 or May 9 on the Gregorian calendar. On the occasion of Pochishe Boishakh 2025, people are sure to share the arts created by Tagore as well as his role in shaping Indian art with contextual modernism.

Various cultural programmes and events are organised and marked across the country. The celebrations and events are especially prominent in West Bengal, where the impact of his work and understanding is heavily discussed. We hope that Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025 brings with it the hope and happiness you deserve.

