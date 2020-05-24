India News | Process of Granting Emergency Parole to Convicts is Underway: Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The process of granting emergency parole to convicts is underway to contain the spread of coronavirus, as per information provided by a Tihar Jail official.

For convicts who are above 60 years of age, a more relaxed criteria have been kept in comparison to other convicts, as they are more prone to the virus, added the official.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Fresh Infections: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

"The process of granting emergency parole to convicts is going on. For convicts above 60 years of age, a more relaxed criteria have been kept, as compared to other convicts, since they are more prone to the disease," said the official in a statement.

Jail authorities in the national capital have told the High Powered Committee that prisoners, staff and others working in prisons are taking necessary precautions and are adhering to social distancing. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana: Employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Tests Positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)