Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren convened a high-level meeting with officials on Saturday to deliberate on strategies for the development and promotion of tribal and regional languages at the primary school level.

The state government has recently decided to include tribal and regional languages in the curriculum of classes 1 to 5 in government primary schools.

During the meeting held at the CM Secretariat, Soren directed officials to complete the process of empanelment of hour-based expert teachers of tribal and regional languages as soon as possible.

"Promotion and development of the rich tribal and regional languages of the state is a priority of this government," he said.

The ST, SC and OBC Welfare Department Minister, Deepak Birua, secretary to CM, Arva Rajkamal, and senior officials from the education department were present at the meeting.

