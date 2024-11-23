Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) Former Punjab finance minister and BJP candidate Manpreet Singh Badal failed to wrest the Gidderbaha assembly segment which he represented four times in the past.

The AAP won Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal assembly segments while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Also Read | Raipur City South Assembly By-Election 2024: BJP's Fortress Remains Unbreached As Sunil Kumar Soni Defeats Congress' Akash Sharma by 46,167 Votes in Chhattisgarh.

Badal lost his security deposit, stranded at the third spot with 12,227 votes (8.9 per cent of total polled votes) in Gidderbaha.

AAP candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon won the Gidderbaha seat, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Amrita Warring.

Also Read | Bihar By-Election Results 2024: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Fails To Open Account, Candidates Lose All 4 Assembly Seats in Bypolls.

In a fierce contest, Dhillon defeated Amrita by a margin of 21,969 votes.

Dhillon secured 71,644 votes (52.16 per cent), while Amrita got 49,675 votes (36.17 per cent).

Manpreet was seeking re-election, 12-years after he lost his stronghold.

During his campaign, Manpreet invoked his uncle and five-time chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal and the work he did during his four stints as an MLA from the constituency.

The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Raja Warring, who was Congress MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Gidderbaha seat in Muktsar district was once considered the stronghold of Akalis.

Former Punjab chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal represented the seat for five consecutive terms -- 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980, and 1985.

Manpreet began his political journey from Gidderbaha in 1995 on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket and represented the seat in 1995, 1997, 2002, and 2007.

After parting ways with the SAD, Manpreet unsuccessfully contested from Gidderbaha in 2012 on the ticket of People's Party of Punjab, which he had floated. He was then defeated by Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

He then contested election from Bathinda Urban assembly segment, which he won in 2017 on a Congress ticket.

He lost the seat in 2022 and in 2023 defected to the BJP.

Raja Warring won the Gidderbaha seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)