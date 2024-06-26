Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Punjab Police organised a drug disposal program at 10 different locations in the state on Tuesday and destroyed a significant consignment at the disposal site in Mohali on World Drug Day.

"Today, on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, led by DGP Punjab, a significant drug consignment was destroyed on the spot at the Drug Disposal Site in Dera Bassi, Mohali. United, we strive for a drug-free Punjab," posted Punjab Police on X.

In a post on X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav also informed about the drug disposal program and said, "On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse, Punjab Police is organising a drug disposal program at ten different locations across Punjab."

"Drugs seized will be disposed of in a transparent manner, 83 Kg Heroin, 3,557 Kg Opium, and 4.5 lakh tablets, and pills will disposed of on the spot," he said.

"As per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, we have reviewed and adopted a comprehensive strategy of Enforcement, Deaddiction, and Prevention (EDP) to eradicate drugs," he said.

Adding further, he posted, "Intensifying our strategy on controlling drug supply at Point of Sale at Mohalla and Village level, Police is tracing the forward & backward linkages to break the drug supply chain across the region."

"Together, let us pledge to fight against drugs with unwavering resolve. Let us protect our youth, our families, and our future. Jai Hind!" the post read.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, since 1989. (ANI)

