Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave the nod for charging process fee for registration of a new model of a motor vehicle or its variants -- compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) kit approval or electric vehicles in the state.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Cabinet gave approval to amend the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 by inserting rule 130-A below rule 130 for charging a processing fee of Rs 5,000 from manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers, to give approval for registration of a new model of motor vehicle or its variants or LPG or CNG kit or electric vehicle in Punjab on the pattern of Haryana, as per an official release.

The Cabinet decided that the Transport Department (non-commercial wing) would give approval for registration of a new model of motor vehicle, or its variants, in the State to the manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers on the basis of the type of approval certificate issued by the authorised testing agencies which are registered under rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Currently, no processing fee is being charged from the manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers by the Punjab government in respect of the said approval of registration in the state, even though the same is being charged by the neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)