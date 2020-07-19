New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Hours after a house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO and a body was found near the Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that all agencies in Delhi - PWD, DJB, Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department - are working on flood plan, which is in the process of executing it.

While talking to ANI, Sisodia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is personally monitoring the situation.

"All agencies including the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department are working on a flood plan. They all are in the process of executing. Some part of our management was busy with COVID-19, but we are doing the needful. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the situation personally," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the death due to waterlogging is sad and there is no excuse for the incident.

"The area near Minto Bridge gets waterlogged every year and we use a pump to drain the water and the same has been done this year too. Regarding the house washed away in Anna Nagar, the rescue team has been sent to the spot. People who have been affected due to this, will be given compensated. Steps will be taken so that such an incident does not happen again," he added.

He further said, "I request BJP to ask their mayors to help Delhi government and we should collectively work together instead of fighting each other." (ANI)

