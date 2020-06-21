Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should stop making baseless charges after hearing the voice of the injured Jawan's father.

Subhash said Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the video of the father of a Jawan, who sustained injuries in the face-off in the Galwan Valley.

"Hope he (Rahul Gandhi) will stop levelling charges in the times of border skirmishes. As advised by Amit Shah, the Congress leader must rise above petty politics as it is the time to extend solidarity in the interest of the nation, setting aside internal politics," Subhash said.

The BJP leader said the comments from the leaders of the Opposition parties should encourage the brave hearts, which are fighting on the border for safeguarding the country's soil but should not hurt their sentiments. (ANI)

