Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday offered his prayers at Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

Gandhi posted many of his photographs on Facebook and wrote, "Offered my humble respects at Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha, Chitradurga in the presence of its President Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and senior leaders."

Rahul, in his post on Facebook, appreciated the contribution of Vidyapeetha in empowering people throughout the state. "The Vidyapeetha is engaged in commendable efforts to empower people from rural and remote areas through 150 educational and cultural institutions. Their work has helped uplift countless lives and is an inspiration for all," Rahul Gandhi further said in the same Facebook post.

Congress leader also honoured the president of Vidyapeeth Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, offering him a shawl. Gandhi received the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from the Murugha Sharanaru. He was also felicitated by the seer and gifted a portrait of Basavanna. Later, the leader took Twitter to say, "The teachings of Guru Basavanna are eternal and I am humbled to learn more about it from the Sharanaru of the Math."

Notably, Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha is an apex body established under the Societies Act to organize and manage educational and cultural institutions with an intention to take education to the doorsteps of common people in rural and remote areas. This was started in the year 1964 by His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Mallikarjua Murugharajendra Mahaswamiji, the then pontiff of Srimath and now It runs 150 institutions.

During his last visit to the state in April, the Wayanad MP had set a target of winning 150 seats and urged for unity among the party's rank. (ANI)

