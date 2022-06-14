Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 15 left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi after over 11 hours of questioning in National Herald Case of appearance on day 2. Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi has been summoned by the ED on June 15, the third day in a row, for questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case, officials said.

Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after over 11 hours of questioning on 2nd day of appearance in National Herald money-laundering case — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2022

Watch Video of Rahul Gandhi's Car Coming Out of ED's Office in Delhi:

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi after the second consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/elLq9HBNVM — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

