New Delhi [India] May 10 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed train operations and instructed officials to operate special trains while considering the public's requirements, according to officials.

According to a press release, Indian Railways arranged special trains for passengers stranded at Jammu and Chandigarh airports due to the closures caused by tension between India and Pakistan.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Deal: Hours After Announcement of Truce, Loud Explosions Heard Along LoC, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Confirms.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMS) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

Due to operational reasons, the NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on May 15, 2025).The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Truce Deal: Punjab Reimposes Blackout in Several Districts As Precautionary Measure After Reports Claim Explosions in Several Areas of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

After taking full stock of the situation, the Railway Minister reviewed the arrangements made for rail operations and directed railway officials to coordinate with various government agencies and operate trains to assist people in the border areas. Along with regular trains, special trains should also be operated as per requirement.

According to the instructions of the railway minister, four special trains were operated from Jammu and Udhampur on 9 May 2025. Railways operated the first special train, 04612, from Jammu station at 10:45 am, which comprised 12 coaches of the unreserved category and 12 reserved class.

The 20-coach Vande Bharat Express left Udhampur at 12:45 pm and reached New Delhi via Jammu and Pathankot. A special train with 22 LHB coaches was operated from Jammu station at 7:00 pm.

Another Vande Bharat special train was operated at the BCCI's request for players and officials participating in the IPL.

The train left Jammu at 3:30 pm and will reach New Delhi station in the evening. Another unreserved special train from Jammu is planned for Guwahati via UP and Bihar tonight at 11:55 hrs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)