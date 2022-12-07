New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Indian Railways will develop 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals in the next three years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, the minister said such terminals will be developed under the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) Policy from 2022-23, 2023-24 & 2024-25.

Also Read | Karnataka | No Untoward Incidents Reported Across the District. There is Normalcy; No … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Twenty-two GCTs have already been commissioned, while 125 applications for development of such terminals have been received and 79 in-principle approvals have been granted.

For GCTs to be developed on non-railway land, the GCT operators will identify the location and will construct the terminal after obtaining necessary approval.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

For GCTs to be developed either fully or partially on railway land, the land parcels will be identified by the railways, and the GCT operator for construction and operation of terminal will be selected through open tendering process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)