Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The monsoon mayhem continues in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains triggered widespread damage across the state, with 220 roads blocked, 67 power distribution transformers disrupted, and 153 water supply schemes affected over the last 24 hours, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The SEOC report on Tuesday confirmed that districts including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Sirmaur witnessed the brunt of the disruption, largely attributed to intense rainfall and associated landslides.

"The maximum damage to roads was reported from Mandi district, where 160 roads were blocked due to heavy rains. Water supply and power infrastructure have also been severely hit," the report said.

According to the report, 160 roads were blocked, 61 power transformers, and 133 water schemes were disrupted in Mandi, the highest in the state. Additionally, 25 roads were blocked and one transformer was affected in Kullu.

In Kangra, 12 roads were blocked while 18 transformers went out of power, and nine roads were blocked in Sirmaur.

Other districts such as Shimla, Solan, Una, and Chamba also reported infrastructure damage, though to a lesser extent.

The SEOC did not mention any fresh casualty figures in this utility-focused bulletin. However, sources from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had earlier confirmed rising fatalities due to both rain-related incidents and road accidents during this monsoon season.

In its earlier report, the SDMA had cited 57 rain-related deaths and 41 road accident fatalities since June 20.

Officials are on high alert, with restoration work underway in several regions. Temporary repairs to critical irrigation and sewerage systems have been initiated to maintain continuity of essential services, particularly in Kullu.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, especially in affected areas where bridges like the Badsala Bridge in Una remain closed till further notice due to structural damage. (ANI)

