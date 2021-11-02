Jaipur, Nov 2: Counting of votes polled in the bye-elections to the Vallabhnagar and the Dhariawad assembly constituencies in Rajasthan began on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Voting was held on October 30.

The counting started at 8 am at the district headquarters of Udaipur and Pratapgarh, and all Covid-related guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India are being followed, according to the chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta. He said that counting began with ballot papers.

There are 16 candidates in the fray for the two seats- nine in Vallabhnagar and seven in Dhariawad.

The counting for Dhariawad constituency is taking place at the Government Senior Secondary School, Neemuch Naaka, in Pratapgarh, while the counting for Vallabhnagar is going on at Mohanlal Sukhadia University's campus in Udaipur.

The counting of votes of Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad will be completed in 23 and 24 rounds respectively.

Polling was recorded at 71.72 per cent in Vallabhnagar and 69.10 per cent in Dhariawad.

The bypolls were held due to the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

In the house of 200, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan has 106 MLAs, while the BJP has 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party have two each, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has one and 13 are independent legislators.

