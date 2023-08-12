Kota, August 12: A man has been arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in his neighbourhood by promising to let her play with his pet cat, police said on Saturday. The police said the complaint was lodged late on Friday night after the girl's parents, observing her uncharacteristic silence, sought to know what had happened. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Colleague to Death in Panvel After Dispute Over Rs 500; Arrested From Aurangabad.

According to the complaint, a few days earlier the man on the pretext of letting the girl play with his pet cat took her to a nearby field and raped her, Circle Inspector at Pedawa police station Satyanarayan Malav said.

The accused allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident, he said. Medical examination of the girl was conducted on Saturday morning and the accused has been arrested, the police official said.

