Kota, Jan 17 (PTI) An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room here -- the third such case in Kota this year --, police said on Friday.

Officials said that no suicide note was recovered from the room. The incident occurred in Ambedkar Colony, Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday night.

According to police, Abhijeet Giri, hailing from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute since April, 2024.

The incident came to light when around 8 pm a mess worker went to deliver food to Abhijeet's room, a police officer said.

Upon receiving no response, the mess worker along with a few hostellers forcibly opened the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lal Singh Tanwar said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, which will be conducted after his family arrives. They have been informed about the incident, the ASI added.

The ceiling fan in the hostel room was not equipped with suicide prevention device, mandated by the district administration to prevent such cases in student accommodations, the officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Abhijeet was good in studies and attended his coaching classes regularly, he said.

This is the third suicide by a coaching student in Kota in just 17 days.

On January 8, a 20-year-old JEE aspirant, Abhishek, allegedly died by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room. He hailed from Madhya Pradesh and was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching institute since May, 2024.

On January 7, another JEE aspirant from Haryana, Neeraj, hanged himself from the hook of a ceiling fan at his hostel room. The city, a prominent hub for coaching institutes, saw 17 such cases in 2024.

