Jaipur, April 20: Rajasthan reported a record spike of 12,201 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the state to 4,38,785, even as efforts to contain the disease are underway.

The state also reported 64 more fatalities, pushing the death toll due to the viral disease to 3,268, according to an official bulletin. Rajasthan has imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state from Monday. Called "Public Discipline Fortnight", the curbs will be in place till May 3.

While routine traffic was seen plying on roads, shops, except those dealing in essential services, remained shut. The number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 85,571. COVID-19 in India: With Single-Day Spike of New 2,59,170 Coronavirus Cases, Total Tally Reaches 1,53,21,089.

Of the new infections, 1,875 are in Jaipur, 1,545 in Jodhpur, 1,382 in Kota, 932 in Udaipur, 650 in Alwar, 475 in Bhilwara, 439 in Ajmer and 401 in Bikaner.

According to the bulletin, a total of 3,49,946 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the state so far. Of the 64 fresh deaths, 17 were in Jodhpur, 10 in Kota, and seven were in Udaipur, besides those in other districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)