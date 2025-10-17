Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the event marking the maiden flight of cat the Aircraft Manufacturing division, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Defence Minister will also inaugurate the '3rd production line of LCA Mk1A' and '2nd production line of HTT-40 Aircraft'.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday praised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for setting an example in sustainable development with its new 'Mini Smart Township' project.

Inaugurating the project, Singh stated that HAL's model would serve as a benchmark for other industries. Singh congratulated the entire HAL family for their efforts in building a sustainable township.

"The entire world is talking about saving the environment. In this era, HAL has set an example through this township. I believe that HAL's model will now become a benchmark for other industries... This township will teach the entire city that sustainable development is not contrary to each other but complementary, so I congratulate the entire HAL family..."," Singh said in the speech.

Meanwhile, aiming to fast-track deliveries of the Mark 1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has established the third production line for the planes at Nashik, Maharashtra. The first LCA Mark 1A aircraft produced by the Nashik facility was showcased to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today.

The facility, HAL officials said, will help the firm to supply the 180 LCA Mark 1A aircraft ordered by the Indian Air Force by the scheduled timeframe of 2032-33. The facility, which has the capacity to produce eight aircraft per annum, can be extended to 10 aircraft per year.

The establishment of the third Line of LCA at its Aircraft Manufacturing Division in Nasik commenced in 2023.

"The infrastructure and facility are established with the utilisation of existing resources such as Hangar, Manpower, Machinery, etc of Nasik Division, with an additional internal investment of approximately Rs 500 Crore, which were specific to the technological requirements of LCA MK1A aircraft," the officials said.

HAL has created a parallel line, realising internal synergies with minimal investments in a record two years.

Various facilities for parts manufacturing have also been established, including facilities for Sheet Metal Parts, CNC parts, Pipelines, Welded Assembly, Precision Machine Assemblies, Canopy & Windshield Assembly, etc. (ANI)

