New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Thursday, informed that the Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, will unveil the portraits of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Saturday (January 3).

In this regard, a high-level meeting was convened by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta with senior officers from various departments, including Delhi Police, an official release stated.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set for January Launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Routes, Ticket Prices and Features; Check Full Details.

The portraits will be installed in the Assembly House as a mark of deep respect and as a lasting tribute to the monumental contributions of these two national icons to India's democracy, education, culture and public life.

The programme, the release stated, will also witness the release of a coffee table book titled "Bharat Mata", which presents Indian nationalism as expressed through painting, architecture and literature. The publication is dedicated to the creative and artistic expression of India's national consciousness and commemorates the 150th anniversary of the composition of the National Song, Vande Mataram.

Also Read | Indore Water Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Report From State Government Over Bhagirathpura's Contaminated Water Issue.

The Union Defence Minister will grace the programme as the Chief Guest. Additionally, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, and Padma Bhushan Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, will be attending as distinguished guests.

Other notable attendees include Parvesh Sahib Singh, Minister for Legislative Affairs, Government of Delhi, and Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly. The function will be presided over by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. As part of the national observance, artists from Sahitya Kala Parishad will perform a patriotic cultural programme reflecting India's rich artistic and national heritage, the release noted.

According to the release, during the high-level meeting convened for the preparations of the programme with senior officers of the Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Horticulture Department, Fire Services, Health Department, and officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Vijender Gupta, issued necessary directions to ensure proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the programme, with special emphasis on security, crowd management, traffic regulation, parking facilities, fire safety and medical preparedness. It was informed that around 1,000 people are expected to attend the programme, and all concerned departments were instructed to maintain close coordination to ensure a safe, orderly and dignified event.

Further, on the installation of portraits of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Delhi Assembly Speaker stated that it is a meaningful homage to two towering national figures whose lives were dedicated to serving the nation and strengthening democratic values. He observed that their lives and contributions embody ideals of patriotism, courage and public service, which continue to inspire elected representatives and citizens alike.

Speaking about the coffee table book "Bharat Mata", he said that the publication brings together visual and literary representations that trace the evolution of India's national thought and cultural identity, offering readers a deeper understanding of how the idea of the nation has been expressed across different artistic traditions.

As per the release, the coffee table book "Bharat Mata", to be released on the occasion, is a thoughtfully curated publication that presents the idea of Indian nationalism through diverse artistic and cultural expressions. Bringing together select works of painting, architecture and literature, the book reflects the evolution of national consciousness and the emotional bond between the nation and its people. Published to mark 150 years of the composition of the National Song Vande Mataram, the volume seeks to highlight how artistic traditions have played a vital role in shaping and sustaining India's sense of identity, unity and cultural pride across generations.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an eminent statesman, three-time Prime Minister, and a celebrated orator-poet, played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. His visionary leadership strengthened national security, advanced economic reforms, and uplifted India's global stature.

Meanwhile, Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, a revered freedom fighter, education reformer, and parliamentarian, worked tirelessly for India's independence and social upliftment. He staunchly opposed the oppressive Rowlatt Act and delivered five historic speeches against it, one lasting six and a half hours. As a member of the Imperial Legislative Council (1910-1920), he delivered 240 speeches and later 200 more in the Central Legislative Assembly (1924-1930), creating a record of 440 influential speeches dedicated to the welfare of the nation.

"The Delhi Legislative Assembly expresses deep pride in honouring these great leaders through this special occasion. The commemoration of their legacies stands as a reminder of their unwavering commitment to the nation, democratic values, and public welfare. Their inspiring journeys will continue to guide future generations and illuminate the path of India's progress with their enduring ideals and vision," the release stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)