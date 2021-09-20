Ranchi, September 20: Schools for Classes six to eight have reopened in Ranchi on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Principal of Oxford School, Ranchi, Suraj Sharma said, "Classes for class nine and above were already going on. This is the first time after the lockdown that students of classes six to eight are going to school."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh PGECET Hall Ticket 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

"All the precautionary measures against the COVID-19 have been taken and everyone in the school is instructed to maintain social distancing," he added.

Teacher of St Joseph School, Ragini Tigga said, "The school is following all the COVID guidelines. The students have been called to school after taking consent from their parents."

Also Read | AP ICET 2021 Answer Key Released, Here’s How Candidates Can Check Responses Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

"In many schools, online classes are going on so students are participating from home itself," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)