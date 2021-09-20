Chennai, September 20: The answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) has been released. Candidates who appeared for the AP ICET examination can visit the official website to check and download the AP ICET 2021 answer key. The answer key has been released by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, and is available on the official website of AP ICET -- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download the AP ICET response sheet by entering their registration number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The University has also released the individual response sheets of the applicants who appeared for the entrance test. To access the AP ICET answer key and the response sheet, students have to login into the official portal using their hall ICET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. Students can also calculate their probable score using the AP ICET 2021 answer key. To check the preliminary AP ICET 2021 answer key Click here.

AP ICET 2021 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Students have to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in to check and download the APICET 2021 answer key On the homepage, click on the ‘AP ICET 2021 provisional answer key’ link Now enter the ICET registration number and date of birth. AP ICET answer key 2021 will open up on the screen. Download the AP ICET answer key PDF and match to find the probable score.

The students, those who are not satisfied with the AP ICET Answer key, may challenge it. They will have to pay a fee per question, which is a non-refundable processing fee. This objection window is available till September 22, up to 6 PM. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2021) is a state-level entrance examination held by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam every year. Students seeking admissions to MCA/ MBA programmes in the state opt for this exam.

