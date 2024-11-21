New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Suhail, accused in the alleged firing incident in Rani Bagh, surrendered before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused, who was absconding since the incident in October this year, arrived at the court wearing a burqa.

Suhail had moved an application at the court for surrender on Tuesday and appeared before the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) at Patiala House Court at around 12 pm on Wednesday, the sources said.

The Special Cell of the Delhi police took the accused into custody for seven days. He is being interrogated, they added.

Suhail, along with two others allegedly opened fired multiple rounds at the residence of a Delhi-based businessman in Saraswati Vihar on October 26 this year.

According to the police, the shooters left a note that read "Kaushal Chaudhary-Pawan Shokeen-Bambhia Gang."

Two accused were arrested on October 30 after a brief exchange of fire with the police in connection with the incident.

The accused identified as Bilal Ansari and Shuheb hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar were arrested from Old Kakrola Road in Delhi's Najafgarh.

Police recovered one semi-automatic pistol, one single shot firearm, six live cartridges, and one bike that they were riding from their possession. The bike that was recovered was later found to be stolen from Delhi's Mohan Garden area in the month of September 2024.

"Both accused were involved in the firing incident at a businessman's residence in Rani Bagh on October 26. The accused are associated with the Kaushal Chaudhary, Bhupi Rana, and Pawan Shokeen gang," the police said. (ANI)

