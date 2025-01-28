New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks against LoP Rahul Gandhi, saying that the former Delhi Chief Minister was "rattled" to see his impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections.

Her reaction comes after Kejriwal and AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar insinuated an alleged "agreement" between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the inaction in the National Herald case.

Also Read | Hyderabad Murder Case: Ex-Serviceman Gurumurthy Who Killed Wife, Chopped, Boiled and Burnt Body Pieces Arrested.

"Arvind Kejriwal is rattled to see his impending defeat (in the elections). We can also ask him that when he went to Goa, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, did he make a compromise with the BJP? Such statements don't suit Kejriwal," Shrinate told ANI.

She further accused Kejriwal of committing discrimination against Dalit leaders in his party, saying that he didn't say a word about the Delhi riots or Bilkis Bano.

Also Read | ISRO 100th Mission: Ahead of Landmark 100th Launch, ISRO Chief V Narayanan Offers Prayers at Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala for GSLV-F15 Success.

"Every child of this nation knows that the most courageous politician in this country is Rahul Gandhi... Arvind Kejriwal didn't say a word about the Delhi riots or Bilkis Bano. The discrimination that Arvind Kejriwal committed against the Dalit leaders of his party is well known," Shrinate said.

Moreover, reacting to the "poisoned water" allegations made by Kejriwal against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Shrinate said, "If what he's saying is true, the Central government should question the Haryana Government. If Arvind Kejriwal is lying, he has woven a huge conspiracy and he will have to answer for these allegations."

Earlier, AAP leader Kakkar claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi jailed the top leadership of AAP in a "fake liquor case," even though there is no evidence to support the charges.

"PM Modi put the top leadership of our party in jail by making a fake liquor scam case. There is not a single proof regarding the case. On the other hand, there is an open and shut case of the National Herald against the Congress family. Why has no one been arrested in that case? How did Robert Vadra get a clean chit from the BJP? The people know who is a coward and who is brave. Congress should tell people about the agreement they have made with the BJP," Kakkar said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)