New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he will undergo "a few days" of home isolation as he met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"Friends! I'm absolutely fine. To follow protocol, I have isolated myself at home for a few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for an official meeting," said Prasad in a tweet.

His tweet further read, "I'm working from home and following daily routine including Yoga and exercise. Also reading books & enjoying classical music."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus.

He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested. (ANI)

