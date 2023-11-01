New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Three men allegedly robbed a jewellery shop and while fleeing, two of them snatched the motorcycle of a passerby in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at Prem Vihar in Karawal Nagar where the three men came to commit the robbery at Jai Durga Jewellers.

The shop owner told police that several customers were present when the gunmen, wearing helmets, barged into the shop.

"They took away the jewellery kept on the shop's counter at gunpoint. As they tried to run away, the staff managed to caught hold of one of them. They also snatched his pistol," a police officer said.

The two other accused managed to come out of the shop but could not take their motorcycles while fleeing.

"They robbed another motorcycle from a rider at gunpoint and fled the spot," the officer said.

The accused who was caught by the shop's staff has been identified as Faizan (26), a resident of Nand Nagari.

Police said Faizan was facing three criminal cases and had recently come out of jail on bail. A pistol with four live cartridges has been seized from his possession.

Police have also seized the two motorcycles left behind by the robbers.

Faizan is being interrogated and teams have been formed to nab his two associates, police said.

