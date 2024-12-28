Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, said here on Saturday that the role of Telugu personalities in framing the Constitution is noteworthy.

Releasing the 2025 calendar at his Undavalli residence consisting of great personalities who played a pivotal role in framing the Constitution, the Chief Minister fondly recalled the greatness of every individual. "The legendary Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu firmly resisted the Britishers with the slogan 'Simon go back' also played a crucial role in drafting the Constitution," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government-Led by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Dissolves 9 Districts Created by Congress Govt; Ashok Gehlot Criticises Move.

"The great Tanguturi extended his assistance while framing the provisions on local bodies and the discretionary powers of governors. Similarly, Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamaiah too extended his services as a member of the Consultative Committee of the Constituent Assembly," he added.

Naidu also recalled the great services of Durgabhai Deshmukh, Moturi Satyanarayana, Gogineni Ranganayakulu, VC Kesava Rao, Alladi Krishnaswamy and several others. The Chief Minister said that he is very happy to recall the great services rendered by such personalities.

Also Read | 'India's Pride': PM Narendra Modi Meets Newly-Crowned World Chess Champion D Gukesh (See Pics).

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the accounts of social media launched for the first time by the State Legislature. Andhra Pradesh CM felt that this will largely help take the services closer to the people and felt that meaningful discussions should be taken up on the floor of the State Assembly.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, and the Deputy Speaker Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, in conducting Assembly proceedings in the most dignified manner.

Earlier on December 26, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed key issues related to the state.

Naidu, highlighted the financial challenges faced by the state, including the previous government's diversion of funds from 94 centrally sponsored schemes, a few of which have been relaunched. During the meeting, the TDP chief thanked PM Modi for extending financial support for the resumption of the Polavaram and Amaravati projects. The Chief Minister also presented the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat program. He also detailed plans for the upcoming foundation stone laying ceremonies and project inaugurations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)