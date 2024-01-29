Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has proposed Rs 9989.49 crore for the annual estimated budget plans for the year 2024-25, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

CM Sukhu was presiding over the first session of the MLA Priority meeting with the MLAs from Una, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts in Shimla and said, "The state government proposed Rs. 9989.49 for the annual estimated budget plans for 2024-25."

He further said that the state government was working with a motto to make Himachal self-reliant in the next four years and the most prosperous state in the country in ten years.

CM Sukhu asked the MLAs to come up with priorities that were in line with the state government's commitment to provide clean, transparent and accountable administration to the people of the state.

He said that the government was committed to the equitable development of all areas and every section of society. To achieve this, the government has adopted the manifesto of the Congress party as a policy document.

He further stated that numerous steps have been taken to make Himachal a green energy state in the next two years and the government has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 2,000 crore with the World Bank.

As per the MoU, work would be carried out under the Hydroelectric and Renewable Energy Development Programme for the next five years.

He further added that the MLA priorities in general were financed through the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund under NABARD.

The Chief Minister directed the administrative secretaries and heads of departments not to show any laxity in resolving the problems and complaints raised by the MLAs and to give due priority to their valuable suggestions. He further directed the officials to ensure timely clearance of formalities regarding the FCA, the FRA cases, the Gift Deed, etc.

"We implemented the OPS in the very first cabinet meeting. To provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth, the state government has started an e-taxi scheme under the first phase of the Rs. 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme and to introduce English from class first in all the government schools," remarked the Chief Minister.

Under the Start-Up scheme, the state government is providing a 50 per cent subsidy to the youth on the purchase of an e-taxi. A portal was also developed for operating e-taxis on a contract basis in all government offices and has started registration as well.

"Apart from ensuring that the youth get a fixed income, this scheme would also reduce carbon emissions," he reiterated.

He announced that the purchase price of milk has been increased by Rs. 6 to increase the income of farmers.

The Chief Minister also stated the government has increased the daily wage of MNREGA workers from Rs. 212 to Rs. 240, benefiting nine lakh eligible people in the state, out of which 65 per cent were women. In the tribal areas, the daily wage has been enhanced from Rs. 266 to Rs. 294.

The Chief Minister informed that the state government established Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Asharya Kosh for the orphans and other vulnerable sections of society and adopted 4,000 orphans as 'Children of the State' under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Asharya Yojna, assisting with their proper care and higher education till they attain the age of 27 years by enacting a law.

He stated that during the last monsoon, the state had to deal with the worst disaster in its recent history, despite not receiving any special relief packages from the centre. Despite its limited resources, the state government provided a special relief package of Rs. 4,500 crore.

He said that to provide adequate assistance to the affected people, electricity and water connections and gas cylinders are being provided free of charge, along with cement at government rates for the construction of houses.

The affected people are also being provided Rs 5,000 as house rent in rural areas and Rs 10,000 in urban areas. The compensation for a completely damaged house has been increased to Rs. 7 lakh from Rs. 1.30 lakh. In case of partial damage to the house, the compensation amount has been increased to Rs. 1 lakh. (ANI)

