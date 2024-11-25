New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an investment of Rs1,750 crore for the construction of the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in the Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official release, the estimated completion period for the project is 50 months.

Also Read | Adani Bribery Case: Congress Holds Parliamentary Strategy Group Meeting, To Press for JPC Probe Into Adani Issue.

The project, with an installed capacity of 186 MW (3 x 62 MW), is expected to generate 802 Million Units (MU) of energy. The power generated will improve the power supply in Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to balancing the national grid, the release stated.

The project will be implemented through a joint venture between the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The Government of India will provide Rs77.37 crore as budgetary support for the construction of roads, bridges, and associated transmission lines under enabling infrastructure. Additionally, Central Financial Assistance of Rs120.43 crore will be extended towards the state's equity share.

Also Read | 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Now Open in Delhi University', Says NSUI's National President Varun Choudhary on DUSU Election Result 2024.

The state will benefit from 12% free power and an additional 1% towards the Local Area Development Fund (LADF), along with significant improvements in infrastructure and socio-economic development in the region, the release added.

The project includes the development of approximately 10 kilometres of roads and bridges, which will largely be available for local use. The district will also gain essential infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, vocational training institutes like ITIs, marketplaces, and playgrounds, funded through a dedicated project allocation of Rs15 crore. The local population will further benefit from various forms of compensation, employment opportunities, and CSR activities, the release noted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)