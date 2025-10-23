Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said on Thursday that the state government is going to see a change in the Chief Minister and to divert that issue elsewhere, the topic of restricting RSS events from government institutions and premises has been raised.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said that the Congress government has failed in all departments, including Public Works, Education, and Irrigation, and they are making empty noises like an empty vessel.

"During the BJP tenure, funds were released and tenders were called for works, which Congress leaders are now inaugurating. There is no money for any scheme in the Finance Department. In the budget, the total allocation is 80 thousand crore rupees, out of which 60-70 thousand crore rupees go to guarantees. With the remaining 10 thousand crore rupees, Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and ministers are spending on repairing their houses, Congress conventions, and caste census. This government has become bankrupt," he said.

He further said that the news about road potholes is appearing in the media.

"To divert that issue elsewhere, Minister Priyank Kharge is talking about the RSS. There is no rule anywhere that RSS needs to be registered. There is no such rule in the Constitution. Without achievements, development has been sidelined. Their ancestors could do nothing against the RSS. Salaries have not been given to employees and Anganwadi workers. Instead of money, bodies are falling, and suicides are happening. People are also waiting for when this government will go away," the Karnataka LoP said.

R Ashoka further took a jibe at Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and said that the latter had become a wayward son and should visit the Italy temple in Delhi, as going to Hindu temples is of no use. (ANI)

