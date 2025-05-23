New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday directed commissioner of Delhi Police to deploy a team in areas of Chandni Chowk to act against persons carrying out illegal construction despite its ban.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was informed that despite the top court order staying the construction of commercial complexes and demolition of residential buildings in Fatehpuri area of Chandni Chowk, the unauthorised construction was being carried out.

“It has been brought to our notice that despite our express directions construction of unauthorised structures were going on and our directions are not complied with… We accordingly direct the commissioner of police to deploy a team in the area to inspect the sites where construction is still going on and take lawful action against them,” it ordered.

The top court demanded to know from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) the action it took in removing the unauthorised constructions aside from what remained in the area.

The MCD counsel said due to the May 13 order for the ban, the lawful construction which has required sanctions from the civic body was also getting impacted.

The bench, however, declined to interfere with the order saying it was not about one particular area but the entire area of Chandni Chowk.

On May 13, the top court directed that construction of residential premises to commercial complexes should also remain stayed in the relevant areas.

It also allowed the petitioner and the intervenors in the case to video record or photograph the sites, in which illegal construction activities were being carried out.

"We caution the municipal authorities that if any of the acts noted hereinabove are allowed to continue on-site, it shall not only be construed as criminal contempt of this Court's proceedings, but will also constrain us to draw adverse inferences vis-à-vis their supposed collusion and connivance with the builders," the top court had said.

The apex court examined the photographs of the area filed by an intervenor and reprimanded the MCD for its incapacity to stop the construction of commercial complexes.

The MCD was directed to file a status report with all details failing which the court warned it of contempt action or drawing an inference that they were in cahoots with the builders.

The top court was hearing a plea of a petitioner-in-person who claimed illegal construction was ongoing in the area allegedly in collusion with the civic authorities.

