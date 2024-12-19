New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Punjab government authorities over its insufficient efforts to tackle the health situation of farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death for over 20 days.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan again asked Punjab authorities to ensure immediate medical assistance for Dallewal.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

The top court said medical assistance should be given to Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border, without forcing him to break his fast.

Justice Bhuyan gave the example of Indian human rights activist Irom Sharmila, who went on a 16-year hunger strike for the abolition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in Manipur. The judge wanted to imply that a hunger strike can continue under medical supervision, without eating or drinking anything.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dharavi's Upper-Floor Residents Included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority Scheme.

During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh informed the apex court that despite some initial resistance to medical help from the farmers' side, senior officials of Punjab had a meeting with Dallewal.

Singh said that about 100-200 metres away from the protest site a place called 'Haveli' has been converted into a hospital, which can provide all necessary facilities and ensure provision of requisite medical assistance to Dallewal.

The bench, however, queried as to how such make-shift hospital can be sufficient and whether the state authorities are in a position to take Dallewal there.

"We first want him to be provided medical aid. Why that priority is being overlooked? We want to know about his health condition and all health parameters. That can only be after he is subjected to certain tests. Nobody should take us for granted. You people are saying his is alright, not the medical doctors. Doctors say he is refusing tests," Justice Kant told Singh.

At one point Singh raised apprehension about physical confrontation, if Dallewal is sought to be physically shifted to hospital, and ensuing casualties.

Justice Kant objected strongly to it saying that the farmers are agitating peacefully and it is in fact the state officers who concoct such words.

"Tell your state machinery to be alive of their constitutional responsibilities. The farmers or their leaders have never entered into any physical confrontation. All these terminologies are concocted by your officers. They are sitting on a peaceful agitation", the bench remarked.

Singh also informed the bench that Dallewal is desirous of interacting with the bench directly (through virtual mode), to this, Justice Kant said that the court is open to such interaction once he recovers and is of sound health.

The top court posted the matter for Friday at 12.30 pm.

The top court was hearing an appeal against the July 10 Punjab and Haryana High Court order by which it had directed it to open the highway and clear the barricading within seven days.

In February, the Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway farmers bodies announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)