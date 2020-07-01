Chandigarh, July 1: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed that schools will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff in Haryana from July 27. "From July 27, schools will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only in Haryana and students will not attend schools," Kanwar Pal said. Also Read | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case | Murder Charge Added, One Accused Cop Arrested: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

The Directorate School Education has stated that summer vacations are declared from July 1 to July 26 in all schools of the state. Haryana's COVID-19 count rose to 14,941 on Wednesday with 393 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read | Haryana Schools to Re-Open From July 27 Only for Teachers, Not for Students, Clarifies Education Minister Kunwar Pal Gujjar.

According to the state Health Department, there are 4,202 active cases in the state and the number of patients who have recovered/discharged stands at 10,499. The recovery rate in the state is 70.27 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.61 per cent.

