New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) on Monday condemned Forbes India's decision to publish a list of top 25 Advocates-on-Record as a part of its annual 'Legal Powerlist'.

SCAORA has unanimously condemned such "misleading and unauthorised" information being spread by an organisation, the association said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Four Held for Thrashing, Attempting To Kidnap Man in Wazirabad.

It added that such act amounts to a clear case of misrepresentation and undermines the interests of the Advocates on Record of the Supreme Court.

It urged the judges of the top court to take into consideration their concern in the "larger interest" of legal professionals.

Also Read | Congress Will Put All Its Might Behind Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood, Says Rahul Gandhi.

A statement released by SCAORA said that the Executive Committee of the association has received a complaint regarding a document titled as "Forbes Power List" Top 25 Advocates on Record.

"After having deliberated upon it, SCAORA unanimously resolves that SCAORA condemn such misleading and unauthorised information being spread by an organisation, as the same amounts to a clear case of misrepresentation and undermines the interests of Advocates on Record of the Supreme Court. It is resolved that SCAORA would request Judges to take into consideration our concern in the larger interest of legal professionals," the statement stated.

The lawyers' association feels that the act of publicity is against professional ethics because it amounts to publicising the advocates.

Rule 36 of the Bar Council of India Rules states that Indian law firms and lawyers are not allowed to advertise their practice in the market, both offline or online. The rule states that an advocate in India cannot solicit work or advertise, either directly or indirectly by circulars, advertisements, personal communications or interviews, or by furnishing or inspiring newspaper comments or producing photographs to be published in connection with their cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)