Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) A second Chinese vessel carrying a ship-to-shore crane for the international deep-sea facility at Vizhinjam here docked at the port on Monday, sources at the port said.

The ship, Zhen Hua 29, had reached the Kerala coast on November 9 and was awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to berth at the dock, the sources said.

The MHA's nod to berth was received on Monday and the vessel docked at the port at around 3 pm, they said.

In addition to the one ship-to-shore crane meant for Vizhinjam port, the ship was also carrying several yard cranes for Mundra port, the sources said.

After offloading the ship-to-shore crane, the vessel will leave for Mundra port in Gujarat, they said.

The first ship to arrive at the port, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7,700 crore, was Zhen Hua 15 and it carried two-yard cranes and a ship-to-shore crane for the deep-water facility.

All three cranes have been successfully offloaded and installed, the sources said.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of what will become one of the largest ports in the world, once commissioned.

The project, scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, was delayed due to issues with land acquisition. Fishermen carried out violent protests opposing it, alleging that the port would adversely affect their livelihood.

