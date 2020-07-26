Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Security forces busted a militant hideout in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and seized arms and ammunition, police said.

The hideout was located in a orchard in Dachoo area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said two UBGL grenades, three grenades, an AK-47 magazine, 20 AK rounds, an ICOM radio set and other incriminating materials have been seized from from the hideout.

A case has been registered into the matter, the official added.

