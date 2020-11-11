Mumbai, November 11: BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at the Shiv Sena and the Thackerays for sharing power with the Congress in Maharashtra in the context of the results of the Bihar assembly elections. "Bihar's people have rejected the Yuvraj of Jungle-raj who had joined hands with Congress. Also Read | Domestic Flight in India Allowed to Increase Operations From Existing to 60% to 70% of Pre-COVID Levels, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Similarly, a prince here in Maharashtra with pretentious love for jungle has joined hands with corrupt Congress. A sensible person should get the message from Bihar polls," Shelar tweeted. Also Read | Bihar Exit Polls Proved Wrong, Axis-My India Apologises for Inaccurate Election Result Predictions.

Ashish Shelar's Tweet

भ्रष्टाचारी काँग्रेस सोबत सलगी केलेलेल्या "जगंलराज का युवराज" ला बिहारच्या जनतेने नाकरले.. महाराष्ट्रात पण भ्रष्टाचारी काँग्रेस सोबत "जंगलाचे बेगडी प्रेमी युवराज" युती करुन बसलेत. समजनेवाले को इशारा काफी है मा.पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी, नितीश कुमारजी आणि देवेंद्रजींचे अभिनंदन! — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) November 11, 2020

He also took a dig at the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a constituent of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the Congress. Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray holds Environment portfolio in the state cabinet.

"Congress joined hands with Shiv Sena and it paid a heavy price for it in Bihar polls. And you never know the timing of NCP and its moves (sic)," the BJP leader added.

On the results of the Bihar polls in which the BJP-JD (U) alliance retained power in a tight contest against the Grand Alliance of the RJD and the Congress, Shelar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "man of the match" of the polls.

"Be it a panchayat or parliament (elections), man of the match is Narendra Modi. I congratulate (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar and (Bihar poll) in-charge Devendra Fadnavis for the same," he tweeted.

