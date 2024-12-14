Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The tourists are rushing to the north Indian hill town Shimla, the picturesque capital of Himachal Pradesh. It has become a magnet for tourists over the weekends, as visitors from across India flock to the "Queen of Hills" in anticipation of snowfall and to experience the charm of the iconic toy train.

The scenic hills, crisp mountain air, and a drastic drop in temperature are enticing travellers to embrace Shimla's winter wonderland.

Also Read | IndiGo To Send Planes To Bring Back Passengers Stranded in Istanbul.

The town's streets are bustling with excited families and groups of friends, eager to enjoy Shimla's enchanting atmosphere. Many are extending their trips to explore other regions of Himachal Pradesh, such as Lahaul-Spiti, known for its breathtaking landscapes and snow-laden peaks. This surge of tourists has injected optimism into the local tourism industry, providing a much-needed boost to hoteliers, travel agents, taxi drivers, and shopkeepers.

Among the visitors, Shatadal Chakravarty, a tourist from Mumbai, described his visit as "a unique and golden experience." Sharing his excitement, he said, "It's a unique and golden experience to shift from 27 degrees to 7 degrees. We have come here for a family vacation. Right now, we are in Shimla, and after this, we plan to visit Lahaul-Spiti. We travelled here via the toy train, which was a delightful journey. The weather is fantastic here. My son wanted to visit the high-altitude areas, so we included Lahaul-Spiti in our itinerary. This place offers peace, and we are thrilled to explore new experiences, including shopping for winter clothes. "said Shatadal Chakravarty.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 575 Assistant Professor Posts of Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Last Date and Selection Process Here.

Chakravarty 's enthusiasm reflects the sentiments of many visitors, who are finding joy in Shimla's tranquil environment and the novelty of experiencing winter in its full glory.

Sushmita Roy from Kolkata shared a similar sentiment, expressing her delight at being in Shimla with her family. "It feels wonderful to be in Shimla. The weather is very favorable, and so far, it has been an amazing experience. Ten of us have come here to enjoy our winter vacation. We hope this tour will be memorable for all of us. The main motivation for coming here is to witness snowfall. We've seen videos of snowfall starting here, and we are eagerly looking forward to it. If this trip turns out great, we'll plan to visit again," she said.

The influx of tourists has brought renewed hope for the local tourism industry, which had faced challenges in previous months. Hoteliers report full occupancy rates, while shopkeepers and travel agents are seeing increased business. Taxi drivers, who play a vital role in transporting visitors to different attractions, are particularly optimistic about the upcoming weeks.

Kamlesh, a local taxi driver, highlighted the increasing demand, saying, "The toy train is running full these days, and a large number of tourists are arriving here. There was recent snowfall, and now we expect another round of snowfall around the 17th. This will bring in more tourists, and we're optimistic about good business. There are about 100 taxi drivers here, and collectively, including others, we are around 250-300 drivers. Everyone is hopeful that December will be a profitable month for us as the tourist numbers keep rising."

Shimla's allure lies not only in its natural beauty but also in its ability to cater to visitors seeking an escape from their routine lives. With the promise of snow, vibrant markets, and thrilling excursions, December is shaping up to be a lucrative month for the town's tourism sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)