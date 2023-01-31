Aurangabad, Jan 31 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the party workers will protest in front of delegates who will visit Aurangabad city in Maharashtra to attend a G20-related event next month if a key access road to the famous Ajanta Caves is not widened.

Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra is gearing up for hosting the 'first inception meet' of Women 20 (W20) as part of India's presidency of G20 on February 13-14.

"The road going to the Ajanta Caves passes through Harsul area of Aurangabad city. The widening work of this road is pending which has to be carried out by acquiring properties," city unit president Balasaheb Thorat told PTI.

"The valuation of properties is completed and measurements for the widening of the road are taken. If the work is not undertaken in the next 15 days, we will agitate in front of G20 delegates coming to Aurangabad," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) activists handed over a memorandum in the collector's office on Tuesday for this demand.

