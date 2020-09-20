Gangtok, Sep 19 (PTI) Sikkim reported 39 fresh COVID- 19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,342, while the death toll mounted to 28 with two more fatalities, an official said on Saturday.

East Sikkim accounted for 22 infections and West Sikkim registered 17 cases, he said.

Also Read | Toll Plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway Vandalised in Betma Area, Shows Video; Policeman Blames ‘Angry Farmers’.

Both the deaths were reported from Gangtok.

The state now has 426 active cases, while 1,891 patients have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | India's First CRISPR COVID-19 Test, Developed by Tata Group and CSIR-IGIB, Approved for Use in The Country.

East Sikkim has so far registered 1,706 coronavirus cases, followed by 516 in South Sikkim, 114 in West Sikkim and six in North Sikkim, the official said.

The state has tested 46,690 samples thus far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)