Gaya, Mar 5 (PTI) Two trainee pilots were injured as a small aircraft of the Indian Army landed on a field in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday morning moments after it took off, officials said.

The microlight aircraft of the Army's Officers' Training Academy (OTA) landed on the field in Paharpur around 9.15 am, they said.

"During the training session, the aircraft experienced a malfunction and caused a massive sound. Eventually, it landed on a field," a police officer said.

Two trainee pilots were on board and they sustained minor injuries, he said.

Gaya's SSP Ashish Bharti said police immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

