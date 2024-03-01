Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that some Congress MLAs sold their souls and went against party ethics to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"Some Congress MLAs sold their souls and went against party ethics to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. Those who betrayed the party and, above all, played with the sentiments of the people of the state won't be spared even by the Almighty," he said.

"He said this while addressing a huge public meeting in Dharampur in the Kasauli Assembly constituency of district Solan," as per a press release.

He stated that six rebel MLAs, escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Haryana Police, reached Shimla by helicopter but abstained themselves from the house when the budget was supposed to be passed on February 28 with a motive to overthrow the government.

It seemed that the BJP could not digest the numerous welfare schemes, launched by the state government to benefit the people of the state. In the first budget, the state government took strenuous measures to curb corruption and similarly, many provisions were made in its second budget for the welfare of the people, he said.

He said that minimum wages were increased to Rs 400, a decision was taken to bear the expenses of the children of the widows, we have enhanced the procurement price of milk, we presented an agrarian budget in the interest of the farming community of the state, and so many other welfare schemes were introduced for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

"I am here for the people of the State, for the development of my State, I am here for you all and not afraid of the conspiracies being hatched against me," he said, adding that I will not allow the wealth of the state to be looted at any cost. My people are my strength and I am bound and committed to serve them until my last breath, he remarked.

"In his emotional address, the Chief Minister said that the BJP was trying to destabilise the elected government, which was quite unfortunate," as per the release.

He said that the leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, was hungry for power, whereas for me, my people are my priority. The present state government will definitely complete its five-year tenure. I am indebted to Rahul Gandhi for his guidance and advice to serve the poor and the downtrodden.

The Chief Minister said that after coming to power, earnest efforts were made to boost the state's economy despite facing challenges like natural calamities, which wreaked havoc in the state. We enhanced and changed the relief norms to be provided to the people.

"The Chief Minister announced the opening of the division of Jal Shakti Department, a degree college in Subathu, Kasauli. He assured to construct a playfield and asked the concerned MLA to find suitable land for it," as per the release.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said that democracy should prevail at any cost, despite efforts by a few to destabilise the government undemocratically. He said that the Chief Minister was sincerely serving for the upliftment of the state and its people. .

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhary Ram Kumar said the government will complete its full term despite the BJP's tactics to destabilise it. There has been no allegation of corruption against the state government in the last 14 months. Despite a lack of resources, the state government provided full help to the disaster-affected people, he said.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi said an attempt was made by a few to grab power by destabilising the government with money power, which is against the ethos of democracy. Himachal Pradesh has been put to shame by few. All the guarantees will be fulfilled in a phased manner, he remarked.

"Local MLA Vinod Sultanpuri said that all the MLAs were standing firmly with the Chief Minister. He thanked the Chief Minister for various projects worth Rs 88 crore for Kasauli Assembly constituency," as per the release.

On this occasion, President INTUC Bawa Hardeep Singh, Chairman Jogindra Bank Mukesh Sharma, District Congress President Shiv Kumar, Block Congress President, Kasauli Congress leaders Devender Sharma, Surinder Sethi, Chairman APMC Solan Roshan Thakur and other dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

