Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are casteist parties and said that under the SP government there were 3 Ps: Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath, and Palayan.

Shah was speaking at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Vishwas Yatra at Orai, Jalaun.

Speaking at the event, Shah said, "I want to say that we are going win more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are casteist parties. But Modi Ji and Yogi Ji stand for 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas'.

Shah further slammed SP and said, "Under the SP government in Uttar Pradesh, there were 3 Ps: 'Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath and Palayan'. BJP today has established law and order in the state."

Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP government provided electricity to every house.

Shah added, "Akhilesh Babu is very angry right now. He is angry for two reasons; Modi Ji ended the triple talaq. Akhilesh Babu is protesting?"

Shah alleged that when there was SP, BSP, Congress government then terrorists used to come, kill our jawans and leave.

"When BJP formed the government, there was an attack in Uri and Pulwama. Pakistan has forgotten that it is the government of BJP, not of SP, BSP, Congress. PM is not 'Mouni baba', PM is Narendra Modi."

We have given justice to the people. We got the full majority in 2014, 2019.Mayawati and Akhilesh used the slogans that 'Mandir wahi banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge' (We will construct the Temple, but will not tell the date).Shah added, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the temple has been constructed."

Akhilesh is daydreaming that they will bring about the fall of the BJP government and stop the construction of Ram Temple, but it will not happen, Shah said.

Shah said, "Yogi govt has waived loans of Rs 36,000 crore of 86 lakhs farmers. Our government has restarted the Ken-Betwa river link project. We have constructed five expressways in five years."There were only 12 medical colleges in 70 years, but in the last five years, we have constructed 30 medical colleges. Earlier, there were 1,900 seats, now it's 3,800."

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

