Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Wednesday addressed reports of sporadic incidents of resentment regarding the appointment of guardian ministers in certain areas.

Speaking to ANI, Shirsat said "There were some sporadic incidents in one or two places where there was mutual resentment over the guardian minister..."

He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently in Davos, would address the matter upon his return

"The Chief Minister has gone to Davos and will take a decision on this after returning. But there is no conflict or tension in the Mahayuti because of this..." he further added.

The Minister reiterated that there is no conflict or tension within the Mahayuti alliance over the issue, dismissing any speculation to the contrary. "However, there is no conflict or tension in Mahayuti because of this..." he further said.

On January 19, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, a Naxal-affected district, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was assigned Thane and Mumbai city.

This announcement came over a month after the BJP government assumed power in the state. Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar was appointed the Guardian Minister for Beed and Pune, while Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was designated the Guardian Minister for Nagpur.

State ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha were assigned the role of Guardian Ministers for Mumbai suburbs.

Notably, the state government recently announced the appointment of guardian ministers for all 36 districts across Maharashtra. These ministers are tasked with overseeing the development of their respective districts, addressing local issues, and promoting growth. This initiative is expected to strengthen the state's governance and overall development.

Some of the other appointments include Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil for Ahilyanagar, Hassan Mushrif for Washim, Ganesh Naik for Palghar, Sanjay Rathod for Yavatmal, Uday Samant for Ratnagiri, and Jaykumar Raval for Dhule. (ANI)

