By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Ahead of NEET (UG) 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said that all preparations for the safe and secure conduct of the examination have been completed, with state governments across the country placed on high alert.

Also Read | Hardoi: 2 Uttar Pradesh Police Constables Suspended After They Refused To Pay Street Vendor for Eating Melons, Booked (See Pic).

The strong security push comes in the aftermath of the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, which saw allegations of paper leaks, inflated marks, and legal battles over grace marks, prompting widespread protests and court scrutiny.

This year, the NTA has taken "all measures" to ensure the integrity of the exam. Candidates will undergo thorough checks by district police, in addition to NTA's standard security protocols, before entering exam centers.Question papers and OMR sheets will be transported under full police protection to prevent any tampering or leaks. Authorities will closely monitor coaching centers and online platforms to prevent organized cheating networks.Exam centers will be equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure transparency and accountability.

Also Read | Shivalik Sharma, Former Mumbai Indians Player and Baroda Cricketer Accused of Rape on Pretext of Marriage; Booked.

Some states, like Assam, have requested biometric verification to further enhance security measures. The Ministry of Education has intensified coordination efforts with district authorities and police forces across the country to prevent irregularities. The NTA has also launched a portal for candidates and the public to report suspicious activities related to the exam. With over 23 lakh candidates expected to participate in the exam at more than 5,000 centers across 550 cities, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

"The National Testing Agency shall be conducting the NEET(UG) 2025 Examination across 5453 centres in the Country and 13 cities abroad on 4th May, 2025. All preparations and logistical arrangements for organising a safe and secure examination have been made," the agency said in an official statement.

Over 22.7 lakh candidates have registered for the examination, which will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. The NTA said mock drills were successfully conducted at all centres on Saturday to assess readiness. To combat the spread of misinformation, the NTA has intensified action against social media accounts and groups allegedly making false claims.

"In a concerted effort to curb the spread of baseless rumours about the availability of NEET (UG) 2025 examination content, the NTA has taken up the cases reported through its 'Suspicious Claims Portal on NEET (UG) 2025 Examination' with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. As a result, action has been initiated against over 165 Telegram channels and more than 32 Instagram accounts disseminating false information," the agency said.

Referring to media reports from Rajkot, Gujarat--where individuals allegedly offered inflated marks in exchange for money--the agency said, "Appropriate action has already been taken by Government of Gujarat. In Odisha, the police have acted against those trying to deceive aspirants by fraudulent means and false assurances."

"All State Governments are on an alert to nab any culprit who tries to indulge in unfair means," the NTA said.

The agency has urged students and parents not to fall for misinformation or scams. "The NTA urges all NEET (UG) candidates and their guardians to remain vigilant and not fall prey to individuals or groups who seek to manipulate or mislead them," it said, advising reliance only on official communication from the NTA website.

It also reminded the public that such offences fall under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, which carries stringent penalties.

"Unscrupulous elements attempting to exploit students by falsely promising medical seats will fall under the ambit of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act. The Act mandates stringent penalties for anyone found guilty of adopting or facilitating unfair means," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)