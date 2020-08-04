Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Karnataka has seen a substantial increase in COVID-19 recovery rate, which was 5.67 per cent in the last week, state Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said.

"Every day there is an increase in recovery rate which is higher by 9.17 per cent in Bengaluru city. The overall recovery rate of the state by Sunday evening was 42.81 per cent and it is 35.14 per cent in Bengaluru," the Minister wrote in a tweet.

Minister Sudhakar also directed officials to resolve the issue raised by a woman who had written to him about her struggle to take possession of the body of her father in St. Johns hospital, Madivala.

The hospital she claimed was charging money to hand over the body.

"It is inhuman on part of the hospital to refuse handover of the body. I came to know about this incident in the media and responded immediately to help out the woman," Dr. Sudhakar wrote in his tweet.

Karnataka has so far reported 74,598 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

