New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) India's strides in accurate prediction of cyclones and the resultant saving of lives, the benefits to farmers due to timely weather forecasts figure prominently in the tableau of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which celebrated 150th anniversary of its foundation this year.

The tableau of the IMD, which rolled down the Kartavya Path as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, featured a striking depiction of Cyclone Dana, that ravaged parts of Odisha and West Bengal last year, but led to very few casualties due to early warnings and timely evacuation of people from the affected regions.

Also Read | Salem Shocker: Man Kills Lover’s Three-Year-Old Son by Banging Toddler’s Head Against Wall After He Cries During Their Secret Meeting in Tamil Nadu, Arrested.

The depiction of Cyclone Dana showcased how timely warnings ensured zero casualties, symbolising the life-saving power of accurate weather forecasts.

The tableau also focused on initiatives for farmers, demonstrating how mobile weather alerts have revolutionised agriculture.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Wears Yellow and Red Striped 'Safa' With Long Veil, Brown Jacket.

Farmers are now empowered with predictions of weather patterns, ensuring better crop management and improved livelihoods.

The tableau also portrayed the impact of the initiatives of the Ministry of Earth Sciences on four key communities -- fisherwomen, who now avoid dangerous seas thanks to timely warnings; pilots, flying safely with up-to-date meteorological information; mothers, protecting children from extreme weather in rural India and scientists, studying climate change to better understand the planet.

This tableau reflected the Ministry of Earth Sciences' pivotal role in safeguarding lives, empowering communities, and building resilience through accurate and timely meteorological services, blending innovation with a human-centric approach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)