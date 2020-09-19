Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that he had a successful visit to Delhi and was sure that he would get the necessary funds for development works of the state.

"I met with the Prime minister and cabinet ministers in Delhi. I brought to his notice the developmental works of state and he assured me that he would look into it. If I were to describe my visit to Delhi in one sentence, I would say - It was a successful visit to Delhi," Yediyurappa told the media on his return to Bengaluru.

He added, "I am sure that we will get a solution to the problems of the state and get funds for developmental works. I also spoke to JP Nadda, the BJP National President about cabinet expansion, and am waiting for their instructions." (ANI)

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister had also met with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in the national capital to convey all demands and requests of the state.

"The Vice President was in a hurry to go to the session. That's why I met him for 5-6 minutes. But the next time, I'll meet him for half an hour. I have conveyed all demands and requests of the state. Most of the demands have been fulfilled this time," he said. (ANI)

