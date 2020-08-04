Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Bihar Police has recorded the statements of 10 people so far in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Police recorded the statements of Sushant's creative manager Siddharth Pithani, manager Deepesh Sawant and friend Siddharth Gupta on Monday.

Also Read | Indian Army Deploys Riflewomen Along LoC With Pakistan? Video Goes Viral.

"Pithani's statement was taken over the phone, he will be called again," said Bihar Police.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case.

Also Read | Donald Trump Orders TikTok in US to Sell or Shutdown by September 15: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

A team of Bihar Police also reached Mumbai to investigate the case, after an FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)